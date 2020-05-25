The Remote Learning Diaries: My Last Semester at Zoom University (EdTech Magazine)

"Congratulations! You are an official graduate of Zoom University’s class of 2020 — probably the only one it will ever see. While I thought growing up during the technology revolution would be interesting, never would I have imagined that one of the supposed greatest achievements of my youth would be scaled down to a 13-inch computer screen. But, there are people suffering through much worse, so we carry on."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The spring semester has been difficult for everyone, from students and faculty to administrators and staff. But students graduating in the age of COVID-19 are experiencing a unique kind of FOMO. This piece sheds some light on that perspective.