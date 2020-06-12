The Remote Learning Diaries: Addressing Online Learning Challenges and Solutions (EdTech Magazine)

"My name is Elora Irby. I am 20 years old, and I am from Ellensburg, Wash. I study at Washington State University with a focus on international business and marketing. I am currently taking five courses at the business college and two courses at the honors college as well."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Every institution has learned a great deal about online learning over the past few months — we've seen what works, and we've especially seen what doesn't. Moving forward, more engagement and relationship building is critical to approaching parity with face-to-face offerings.