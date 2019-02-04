‘The Record of Everything You’ve Forgotten’? (Inside Higher Ed)

"This spring at Western Michigan University, nearly 23,000 students -- including almost 18,000 undergraduates -- are taking part in something called WMU Signature Designated Experiences. In addition to attending class, students agree to participate in as many as 12 out-of-class 'designated experiences' in one of nine pathways. They include civic engagement, health and wellness, leadership, social justice, and sustainability, among others."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We all know that the student experience is about so much more than what is learned in the classroom, but how can students show future employers a complete picture that goes beyond a traditional transcript? Western Michigan University is looking to record data that offers more experiential insight.