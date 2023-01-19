The Pro AV Industry Mourns the Loss of Ratnesh Javeri

The AV industry mourns the loss of Ratnesh Javeri, CTS-D, C. Eng. (India) and a fellow at IETE. AVIXA (opens in new tab) commemorates his service and remembers his bold spirit and passion for the industry and life.

"From my first meeting with Ratnesh nearly 10 years ago to my last this past September, the constant thread was a love for his industry, his family, and his friends," said AVIXA CEO Dave Labuskes. "Those of us who knew him cherished our time with him not only because of his kindness but also from having some small part of his bold spirit and sheer passion for life left inside each of us. He truly did life right and we are all better for it."

(Image credit: AVIXA)

"Ratnesh was a truly great asset to the entire AV industry," Jeffrey Lipp, CTS-D, shared. "When I worked with him as a volunteer on the standards steering committee, he provided not only excellent technical and organizational input, but an unusual global perspective. Ratnesh truly gave our industry a bright world perspective, and I will miss him along with the entire AV industry."

The first Indian ‘Certified Technology Specialist in Design’ (CTS-D), Javeri was an electronics engineer by education and entrepreneur in the space of workplace technology consultancy, with over 25 years of experience in the field of AV consulting. At AVIXA,Javeri shared his volunteer leadership with the board of directors in both 2016 and 2017 through thoughtful global perspectives and in-depth technical knowledge.

"We lost a good one today," said former AVIXA board of directors chairman Jeff Day. "My dear friend and fellow AVIXA board member Ratnesh Javeri taught me so much about life, spirituality, respect for nature, family, serving others, and adventure. He was the consummate professional, extremely committed to his craft and passionate about the audiovisual industry. His volunteerism and heart drove standards and education opportunities for others."