The Online Shift’s Enduring Value (The EvoLLLution)

"In the wake of the pandemic, programs were forced to shift into the online environment in the matter of weeks. As a result, online education’s reputation has taken a hit. Now, institutions have a chance to show staff and learners what true online learning looks like, and its added value to education. As the fall semester nears, faculty finally have the time to create intentionally designed online programs rather than content copy-and-pasted from on-campus learning materials."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the quick shift to online learning was a stop-gap, temporary solution to get through the semester. But that doesn't mean that the experience should be similar this fall. We should be working to make online courses that are high-quality and student-focused.