The New York Jets Are Upping Their Content Game—Watch How Here

The New York Jets content team has turned to Canon to upgrade their level of content and bring their fans closer to the game and NFL action. The team chose a slew of Canon solutions including the Canon EOS C300 Mark III, CN-E 18-80mm T4.4 COMPACT-SERVO lens, CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95 EF broadcast lens, and CJ25ex7.6B IASE S to enhance content creation.

The in-house Performance Studio creates professional content daily to engage fans and bring them in to the world of football. Canon enables the team to create content in a studio feel with a camera that perfectly operates in a small space; try different frame rates or different lenses that most people don’t have access to in studio or live production; achieve diverse looks without sacrificing their space in the studio; and gather close/personal content of the Jets players.

Check out how they do it in the video below.