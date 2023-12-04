The New York Jets Are Upping Their Content Game—Watch How Here

By SCN Staff
( Systems Contractor News )
published

Using Canon cameras and lenses the Jets' team creates content in a studio feel with a camera that operates in a small space.

The New York Jets are using Canon cameras and lenses to create new content.
(Image credit: Canon)

The New York Jets content team has turned to Canon to upgrade their level of content and bring their fans closer to the game and NFL action. The team chose a slew of Canon solutions including the Canon EOS C300 Mark III, CN-E 18-80mm T4.4 COMPACT-SERVO lens, CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95 EF broadcast lens, and CJ25ex7.6B IASE S to enhance content creation. 

The in-house Performance Studio creates professional content daily to engage fans and bring them in to the world of football. Canon enables the team to create content in a studio feel with a camera that perfectly operates in a small space; try different frame rates or different lenses that most people don’t have access to in studio or live production; achieve diverse looks without sacrificing their space in the studio; and gather close/personal content of the Jets players.

Check out how they do it in the video below. 

