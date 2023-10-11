The Houston Texans Rev Up Videoboards for 2023 NFL Season

The NFL's Houston Texans recently upgraded the signal processing and switching infrastructure for the existing Mitsubishi videoboards at NRG Stadium. The overall solution—provided by Technical Services Group (TSG)—enables high-bandwidth, high-resolution video connections for pushing content to the end zone videoboards. It has been is use since the Texans’ regular-season home opener on Sunday, Sept, 17.

Jason Martin, AV engineer for TSG, shared that the previous processors and switcher had reached end of life with no replacement parts or service available. The upgrade included primary and redundant Analog Way video processors, two Lightware matrix switchers, and a Dell management server. TSG will also provide ongoing technical support for the new processing system through a five-year extended warranty.

The Mitsubishi videoboards can display full-screen video or static images, including live video and replays from the stadium’s production suite. The new control system also provides multi-zone support, so the videoboards can display a variety of sources simultaneously, including advertisements that help monetize the system.

Besides Texans football, NRG Stadium is used for rodeos, concerts, and other events. Even though the project was completed earlier this year during a two-week break in the action, TSG kept the old system operational while integrating the new system. Supply chain issues had already delayed the upgrade, so TSG wanted to make sure there was a working solution in case there were problems with the new gear.

“We decided to install all of the new equipment and get everything configured and tested before we decommissioned the old system to ensure that they never had any downtime,” said Martin. “There were no issues during the process, and all system testing and training were completed on time.”

(Image credit: TSG)

The system was used for the first time on June 25 for a 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer doubleheader, including a match in front of a sold-out crowd between Mexico and Honduras. While the control system project did not include new displays, Martin said the upgrade opens the possibility for higher-resolution boards in the future.

“Now they have faster, more stable processing supporting more layers of video for advertising and fan engagement graphics,” he added. “This system can handle whatever visuals the Texans want to share with their fans, and they have an upgrade path to for 4K or even 8K videoboards.”