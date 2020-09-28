The New Normal: Fall Planning and Moving Higher Ed Online (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Fall Planning for the New Normal: Moving Higher Ed Online provides higher education leaders with insights and recommendations for addressing the recent dramatic shift to remote and hybrid learning, with the goals of enhancing the teaching and learning experience and maintaining the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutions have been planning for a fall semester unlike any other. As schools craft strategies to navigate the new normal, EDUCAUSE Review looks at trends that have emerged.