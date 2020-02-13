Topics

The Necessity of Creative Leadership In Higher Education (The EvoLLLution)

"Creative leadership is essential for higher education institutions to remain relevant and responsive into the future, and there are three components to this. First, is seeing a problem’s true constraints. Second, would be seeing a well-fitting solution. The third is executing that solution. In other words, creative leaders first identify a hole in the world and note its shape. They then find a solution that fits that hole and put it into place."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Creativity is a key component for growth in higher ed. If you think about it, innovation and evolution hinge on it. Read how to harness its power in this article form the EvoLLLution.