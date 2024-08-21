MT300N Matrix Tracking Box Now Supports the CAM520 Pro3, CAM550, and CAM570

AVer's NDI Matrix Tracking Box, the MT300N, can now support the CAM series products CAM520 Pro3, CAM550 and CAM570, in addition to the full line of the Pro AV tracking cameras. This integration is designed to simplify connectivity and enhance collaborative environments with enhanced voice-tracking capabilities no matter the camera you choose from AVer.

Designed for spaces in enterprise, government, higher education, or customers with similar collaboration needs, the MT300N allows users to easily optimize the functionality of AVer's cameras with voice-tracking integration. This enterprise-grade product facilitates convenient device management, empowering users to effortlessly create customized configuration profiles and layouts, ensuring easy access to their preferred settings.

“The MT300N’s support of our CAM Series is designed for new or existing AVer customers to provide meeting equity with top-tier functionality in the collaboration spaces”, said Aalap Patel, director of product, AVer USA. "The combination of voice tracking and AI-powered features offers a sophisticated solution that enhances the user experience, enabling seamless and efficient communication in any setting, expanding the use case across different verticals.”

AVer's new integration enables customers to experience a multi-camera setup with the flexibility to mix and match AVer products. The CAM Series, designed specifically for conference rooms, offers wider fields of view suitable for medium to large conference rooms. The CAM Series cameras are equipped with built-in AI functionality, such as auto framing, making them an ideal choice for customers seeking to integrate voice tracking with AI capabilities.