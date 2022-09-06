The LED Studio Unveils the AegisPRO—Here's What You Need to Know

The LED Studio (opens in new tab) has launched its narrow-pitch LED display, the AegisPRO. This features pixel pitches as low as 1.2mm, high brightness, and a unique fully waterproof exterior. The AegisPRO is a kiosk solution that provides a sustainable option for replacing existing LCD screens, including digital six sheets and bus stop signage, and is opening up new opportunities for DOOH advertising locations across the globe.

“The AegisPRO kiosk is bringing new narrow pitch and high brightness LED display options to DOOH locations," commented Rob Bint, CEO of The LED Studio. "We have packed this into an all-in-one kiosk solution, creating the ideal display solution for those interim areas between transportation terminals and guests reaching their destination to provide wayfinding information and location guides.

"As with all our LED displays, we have achieved this whilst keeping sustainability, simplicity and quality at the top of the agenda.”

[VOD Visual Introduces The Edge LED Video Wall] (opens in new tab)

The display has been crafted for close proximity viewing and is available in low pixel pitches of 1.5mm, 1.8mm, and 2.5mm. The LED Studio, powered by manufacturing partner VOD Visual, has developed a new proprietary casing for the LED board which makes this display the first to require no additional cladding or overlays for use outdoors.

This utilizes The LED Studio’s sustainable LED design to deliver 40% less power consumption compared to traditional LED displays, making it not only more energy efficient, but also giving it a much longer lifespan and keeping running costs low. The display runs cold even at an impressively high 4000 nits brightness, negating the need for noisy and energy wasting external air conditioning.

The AegisPRO is a scalable solution, available in custom sizes to fit the desired space. It is also designed into a freestanding unit with two primary sizes, 86-inches and 130-inches, delivering a 16:9 aspect ratio with the option of landscape and portrait orientation. The kiosk solution features a proprietary casing to create an all-in-one, secure solution.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

The AegisPRO can also be installed as a double-sided kiosk and has an ultra-wide 160-degree viewing angle, extending the engagement period for passers-by.

The AegisPRO has been designed for quick installation, with everything needed to get the display up and running included in the box. The all-in-one nature of the kiosk means it doesn’t require any additional components such as media servers, streamlining and simplifying operations. The LED Studio can supply integrated CMS functionality, but alternatively it is also compatible with all leading CMS platforms including Scala and BrightSign.