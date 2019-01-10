The Language of MOOCs (Inside Higher Ed)

"If you were of internet age in 2012, you probably remember the gushing coverage that welcomed platforms like edX or Coursera. Media interest has fizzled considerably since The New York Times declared 2012 “The Year of the MOOC.”"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could language be the biggest stumbling block for MOOCs? With most courses only offered in english, the potential for massive scale is certainly diminished and it creates a barrier for would-be learners who don't have English proficiency.