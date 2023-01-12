Get your free copy of the 2022 Integration Guide to Conferencing and Collaboration (opens in new tab).

Focus on Functionality

The hybrid workforce is here to stay, so it’s important for organizations to invest in the technologies that will help them achieve meeting equity. Pohlad Companies, owners of the Minnesota Twins and other entities, recently moved its company headquarters to a skyscraper in downtown Minneapolis. The move prompted the company to create Pro AV systems that deliver seamless user collaboration and an intuitive employee experience.

At Issue

Industry experts offer advice for companies looking to renovate their meeting spaces to accommodate a hybrid workforce.

Product Showcase

Check out the latest conferencing and collaboration solutions from Absen, Atlona, Avocor, Hall Technologies, Sennheiser, Sony Electronics and Yamaha UC.

Download the Integration Guide to Conferencing and Collaboration (opens in new tab).

Read the January issue of SCN (opens in new tab).