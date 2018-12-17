Topics

The Degree Rules, for Now (Inside Higher Ed)

By ()

"Recent headlines have touted the move by several big employers to stop requiring new hires to hold college degrees. Meanwhile, a drumbeat of studies show increasing labor market returns for degrees, and employers say they value the critical thinking skills of liberal arts graduates."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While degrees still carry unique, high-level value, credentials are gaining steam in a major way. As more and more employers and institutions embrace alternative pathways, we're likely to see this trend continue.