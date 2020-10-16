The COVID-19 Higher Education Shove (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Frank Shushok, Jr., vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech, and Timothy Sands, president of Virginia Tech, discuss creative thinking and outline an aspirational vision for the future of higher education."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed higher ed forward, necessitating digital transformation to see institutions through the crisis and offer continuity to campus communites. This conversations examines the changes and what they could mean for the future of education.