The CIO's New Clothes (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As a young graduate student in history in the late 1970s, I was deeply influenced by David Landes's 1969 book Unbound Prometheus, a history of technological and social change during the Industrial Revolution. Landes's framework describing the interplay of functional need, technological innovation, and behavioral response has shaped my outlook over the ensuing 40 years."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the role of the CIO has been changing dramatically in the era of big data, it is still important for campus IT pros to stay connected to the past as well as their institutional mission.