The Big Transition (Inside Higher Ed)

"The University of Washington was the first major U.S. college or university to announce, amid rising concerns about the coronavirus's spread, that it would move instruction online. At that point Seattle was the epicenter of the disease in the United States."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Making the leap from face-to-face teaching to full-on remote instruction is no small thing. Read how the University of Washington navigated the transition as one of the first schools to take all courses online during the COVID-19 pandemic.