Thai Defense Ministry Equips Offices With Harman AV Systems

The Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defense recently upgraded its headquarters with new Harman Professional Solutions AV, lighting, and control systems.

Part of Thailand’s Ministry of Defense, the Office of the Permanent Secretary is responsible for determining strategic goals, executing plans, drafting policy, and the inspection and monitoring of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Occupying a nine-story building with multiple wings outside Bangkok, the organization’s headquarters includes a multipurpose hall that can seat 1,500 and be divided into two separate spaces on demand. To ensure high-quality sound, video, lighting, and control for presentations and events, the Office of the Permanent Secretary deployed a range of solutions from JBL Professional, Crown, Soundcraft, BSS, Martin Professional, and AMX.

"The client needed cutting-edge AV and stage lighting systems for the multipurpose hall that seats 1,500 people,” said Pongsakorn Kanchanachayphoom, director of project, Mahajak Development Co. Ltd. “A robust and flexible solution was necessary to facilitate different types of events. Evaluating these requirements, we designed a system with Harman's industry-leading networked AV and lighting solutions, providing the client with the required flexibility and allowing them to upgrade the platform in the future."

To achieve clear sound reinforcement in multiple room configurations, the Office of the Permanent Secretary installed a range of JBL loudspeakers in the main hall. When the hall is divided, 15-inch JBL AM7215 speakers serve the larger half, while 12-inch AM7212 models serve the smaller half. The speakers can be combined for maximum coverage across the entire hall, and the entire system is augmented by STX828S dual 18-inch bass reflex subwoofers. JBL PRX800-Series monitors provide clear sound for speakers and guests onstage. JBL Control 328CT 8-inch coaxial ceiling loudspeakers provide additional coverage outside the hall.

Crown amplifiers power the sound system, including the advanced XTi 2 Series and the CDi 1000. Two Soundcraft Si Expression 3 digital mixing consoles were installed, which provide a flexible, streamlined solution with a color-coded FaderGlow interface for ease of use. Networked together via a BSS Soundweb London BLU-100 signal processor, the two consoles can be configured to function independently or together, depending on the room configuration.

To illuminate the stage efficiently, the Office of the Permanent Secretary deployed energy-saving Martin MAC Quantum Series LED lighting fixtures. The MAC Quantum Profile serves as a main spotlight, while the MAC Quantum Wash provides washes of color. Both fixtures feature Precise CMY color mixing and a variety of effects controlled by DMX. The hall also features 350- and 300-inch screens as well as 4K HMDI projectors equipped with projector lifts for accurate positioning and stowing when not in use. To control the integrated AV and lighting systems effectively, the facility is equipped with AMX touchpanels. The control room, located next to the stage, features a 4.3-inch AMX wall-mount touchpanel, while the facility’s main meeting room features a 9.7-inch panel.

"We wanted a system that would enliven the atmosphere of the multipurpose hall during seminars, performances and other events for our guests,” said a spokesperson for Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defense. “Harman's diverse portfolio of products are easy to learn and manageable to support. They fulfilled every criterion of our request."

"Harman is honored to be associated with the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence, and to be able to extend customized, multifaceted solutions through a unified platform," said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM Harman Professional Solutions, APAC. "We thank Mahajak for providing exceptional audiovisual and lighting solutions, and for creating an exceptional space that heightens the audience experience while encouraging participation."