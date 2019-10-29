Texas A&M System Deploys New Tech to Combat Ransomware (Campus Technology)

"The Texas A&M University System has become an early adopter of a new ransomware solution from Sectigo. The company recently partnered with cryptographic operating system developer SPYRUS to create an automated digital identity product that will help ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of university data, according to a news announcement."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As higher ed institutions are increasingly targeted by hackers, schools like Texas A&M are taking proactive steps to keep data safe. Read about the new solution the university is using to stop would-be ransomware attackers in their tracks.