Telestream Acquires ContentAgent

Telestream, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital and provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, has acquired ContentAgent from Vecima Networks.

ContentAgent is an application used by broadcasters, production companies, and post houses to streamline content creation workflows. ContentAgent was built to automate common tasks such as camera card ingest for editorial teams and creating file-based deliverables such as broadcast masters and viewing copies.

“ContentAgent has done very well in the production and post production markets and we intend to bolster continued development and utilize its strengths as we continue to expand into additional markets including creative agencies and corporate enterprises,” said Dan Castles, CEO of Telestream.

“We are very excited to be joining the Telestream family and are looking forward to seeing ContentAgent contribute to Telestream's continued growth,” added Owen Walker, director, ContentAgent.

The ContentAgent team, based primarily in the UK, will be fully integrated into the Telestream family. Existing customers can expect to see additional resources being deployed to support ContentAgent globally.