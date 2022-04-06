Telecine's Banking/Financial Digital Signage Content Increases Customer Awareness

Telecine Multimedia (opens in new tab), a media company specializing in digital signage content for banking and financial institutions, has launched a new content subscription service. This new service will bring high-quality, attractive, and informative content for in-branch customer messaging and communications. FinFacts provides a content library built around everyday banking information and guidance, adapted from FDIC material that's already fully appropriate and approved for bank marketing and customer communications.

“Customer experience in banks has evolved quite a bit from the days of getting a free toaster when people opened a savings account at a branch," said Justin Lachovsky, director of sales and marketing for Telecine. "In an age of digitally centric banking, when a lot of banking can be done from anywhere, it's likely many of the people walking into branches have specific needs and questions.

"FinFacts addresses those concerns with relevant animated content derived from the FDIC which consumers and banks trust. By making use of digital signage displays (opens in new tab) to communicate and drive the customer experience, banks can connect and engage with patrons effectively. We work with several banks and financial institutions that wanted a content solution that they could roll out to their branches that would provide topics like youth savings, and home ownership among other financial topics. FinFacts is also simple and customizable. It is produced in digital signage-friendly HTML5 and easily integrates into existing digital signage platforms—with no need or worry about having to change software or do expensive development to make it work."

