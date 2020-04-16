Tech Tips for Colleges Using Zoom for Remote Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"Last summer, I had the opportunity to teach an undergraduate course in my university’s online summer program. I took a course that I had delivered in person many times and worked with my school’s digital learning team to transform it into a hybrid digital format that combined a series of short five- to 10-minute videos with weekly live online sessions over Zoom. Little did I know that my experiment was setting the stage for the most disruptive change to hit higher education in my career."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Zoom is seeing widespread use in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This article offers advice to help tailor the Zoom experience for online learning, with ed-focused tips and notes on cybersecurity.