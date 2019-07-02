Teaching Through a Hurricane (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Higher education has endured a variety of unanticipated disruptions over the past decade. But I'm not talking about transformative technologies or innovative teaching models. I'm referring to societal or cultural events that interfere with campus operations, such as political protests and labor strikes, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, extreme weather events, landslides, or tsunamis."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When a natural disaster strikes, it's important to help students keep their studies on track while also offering them the support they need during a time of crisis. At the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, mixing empathy with the power of online learning helped keep students engaged.