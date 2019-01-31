TDMC Partners With ANC for Dickies Arena Video Displays

Trail Drive Management Corp. (TDMC) released plans to install a complete video display network at Dickies Arena. TDMC will partner with ANC to design and install a new center-hung display, fascia ribbon boards, and courtside displays throughout the venue. According to ANC, the display will be the second largest continuous display featuring 360-degree playback as one canvas in the U.S.

“Dickies Arena will bring quality entertainment to Fort Worth, and our video displays will help create an immersive environment for a wide variety of events,” said Matt Homan, president and general manager of TDMC.

The center-hung display will weigh 12 times more than a Chevrolet Silverado. Combined, the boards will feature 21 times more pixels than the number of people living in Fort Worth. The displays will be synchronized by ANC’s vSOFT operating system.

The new video network includes a rounded display that will enhance the viewing experience with a larger canvas for content, stats, video, and animations. The main video display, which is made up of four, 6-millimeter displays measuring 25.2 feet high by 37.8 feet wide, seamlessly wraps into four, 6-millimeter corner displays.

Through ANC’s vSOFT operating system, Dickies Arena can enable continuous playback across the entire display network. When used in the full layout, content can extend 180 feet around the full circumference of the board.

Additionally, two, 4-millimeter boards measuring 10.08 feet high by 35.28 feet wide have been placed inside the center video board on the east and west sides. These boards will combine live video and replays with advanced statistics, creating an unparalleled view for lower bowl seats and premium guests.

A 360-degree, 16-millimeter fascia ribbon board will wrap the upper bowl, supplying fans with statistics and scores and maximizing revenue by allowing dynamic advertisements. A second set of fascia displays that will run alongside the sidelines, measuring 233.49 feet wide by 2.5 feet high, will also feature the tight 16-millimeter display.

Finally, four courtside tables featuring a 4-millimeter product will be used to create the courtside scoring table LED. The 37.8 feet wide by 2.5 feet high tables will be controlled using the vSOFT technology.

The displays will feature Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.’s Diamond Vision System Division XL Series featuring Real Black technology.

ANC’s designers and engineers have worked closely with the arena on customizing the displays to integrate with the overall look of the arena. ANC will also work with Dickies Arena to operate the displays during live events, while ANC Studios creates content for the display system

“We are excited to partner with Dickies Arena and bring our years of expertise and award-winning technology to this exciting new project,” said Dave Watroba, vice president of sales, ANC. “These technological enhancements will allow Dickies Arena to host a variety of events, offering an experience unlike any other in the region.”

Dickies Arena will bring a variety of programming to Fort Worth, including concerts, family shows, sporting events, community events, and will be the new home to the Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo performances. The $540 million project is on schedule for completion in November 2019, and it will complement the current Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum, which will continue to serve as a major equestrian show arena.