"As tax season heats up, so do attempts by cybercriminals to lure university students and staff to open malicious emails designed to look like materials from the Internal Revenue Service, the agency warned Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's a new phishing scheme hitting .edu inboxes. The IRS issued a warning that cybercriminals have launched a campaign mimicking official correspondence from the agency to lure students and staff to input personal information on a phishing site.