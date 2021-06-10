TASCAM Issues VSR Firmware Update

The What: TASCAM is issuing a new V1.1.0 firmware update for the VS-R264 Full HD streamer/recorder and the VS-R265 4K/UHD streamer/recorder. With multiple simulcast and backup enabled by the availability of three RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol) streams simultaneously, this new update adds a wealth of functionality.

The What Else: The V1.1.0 update, with its support for three simultaneous RTMP streams, enables users to stream their programs/performances to three different streaming platforms all at the same time. As an example, content can be streamed to YouTube, Facebook, and Dacast simultaneously. Further, this update also facilitates simultaneous backup distribution (Main and Backup) to the server of the same streaming service.

The v1.1.0 firmware update now supports a total of eight simultaneous streams. This includes 3 x RTMP/RTMPS (RTMPS is a variation of RTMP that has an added layer of security), 1 x RTSP (Real Time Streaming Protocol), 1 x HLS (HTTP Live Streaming), 2 x RTP/UDP Unicast, and 1 x RTP/UDP Multicast.

The Bottom Line: The TASCAM V1.1.0 update for the VS-R264 Full HD Streamer/Recorder and the VS-R265 4K/UHD streamer/recorder is available for download now. Users can obtain the update by visiting https://tascam.com/us/product/vs-r264/download. Once there, scroll down to Software and click: Main unit software V1.1.0.11.1 dated 02-12-2021.