Taking the classroom into the world with VR and AR (eCampus News)

"Generation Z (people born from mid-1990s to 2010s) and Generation Alpha (those born between 2010s and mid-2020s) grew up surrounded by technology. For these young people, devices like smartphones and tablets are like an additional exoskeletal attachment. These young generations are not afraid of new technologies. School districts and universities should not be either."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As consumer devices become more affordable, immersive technologies are well on their way to becoming a student expectation. If your school is looking to meet their expectations, the time to embrace VR and AR is now.