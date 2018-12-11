"Take a Look Around": Reflections on EDUCAUSE 2018 (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In 1965, Barry McGuire released a protest song called "Eve of Destruction," written by P. F. Sloan. McGuire boldly sang about timely political issues and warned that the world was near collapse:

This whole crazy world is just too frustratin'

And you tell me over and over and over again my friend

Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction

Before I left for the 2018 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, I was feeling the same way about higher education information technology: exponentially growing demand from students, faculty, and staff for more and better systems; decreasing operating grants from governments; increasing instances of virulent social media criticism before facts are available; rapidly expanding legal and legislative constraints; and continuing, utter panic around IT security. It seemed to me that we were on the eve of destruction. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data, the importance of process, how to reevaluate technology, redefining pedagogy—there is all of this and more in an insightful EDUCAUSE 2018 reflection by Mark Roman, CIO of Simon Fraser University.