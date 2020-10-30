Tackling web accessibility: 5 tips for colleges and universities (University Business)

"Accessibility has been a challenge in higher ed long before COVID-19 changed education delivery for millions of students. As learning increasingly moved digital, higher education focused on how best to leverage technology for learning, and accessibility – the characteristic that offers learners of diverse abilities the opportunity to interact with their materials and engage in their learning experience – wasn’t the focus it should have been."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the pandemic making some form of online learning a necessity for many institutions, don't overlook the importance of ensuring web accessibility. When every learner is supported, it helps all students do their best.