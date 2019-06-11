Synnex Teams with AVIXA to Launch First Group of Regional Learning Centers Across the U.S.

Synnex Corp. has signed an agreement with AVIXA to launch three regional learning centers across the U.S. Synnex is the first AVIXA partner to invest in regional learning centers, which will be located in Greenville, SC; Fremont, CA; and Downers Grove, IL, just outside of Chicago.

“We are pleased to invest in continuing education and certification offerings for our partners through this exciting new agreement,” said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management, Synnex Corp. “By working with AVIXA and our team of industry experts, our goal is to help partners grow their businesses by providing the proper training and tools needed to better service end-customers.”

Each regional learning center is designed to keep integrators up to date on industry best practices while introducing them to the latest audiovisual technologies. Powered by Synnex VisualSolv, the program is part of Synnex’s larger ServiceSolv training initiative, which includes education from dedicated design engineers, including licensed prep courses for AVIXA’s CTS certification.

“We are proud to partner with Synnex to add AVIXA training locations in North America. Training, standards, and certification are hallmarks of our profession, and we are grateful for Synnex’s support of the industry's success,” said Amanda Beckner, CTS, AVIXA’s vice president of learning. “Synnex and AVIXA both value lifelong learning and peer communities. Through our partnership, those values come together to create a learning environment our customers can rely on—a place to gain confidence in new skills, prepare for certification, and gather sources of inspiration.”

Additional offerings include AVIXA courses in AV installation, AV design, networking technology, project management for live events, and managing AV staff. The three regional learning centers will open to current AVIXA members and non-members in Q3. In addition to pro AV integrators, vertical market end-users—as well as those interested in attaining education for future AV career opportunities—are eligible to participate.