Synnex Expands UCC Portfolio with Mitel

Synnex Corp has expanded its unified communications and collaboration (UCC) portfolio with Mitel; the agreement gives Synnex customers access to Mitel’s Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to support the transition from on-premise to cloud-based telephony.

“Our agreement with Mitel comes at an important time as the market and businesses rapidly migrate to collaborative remote and work from anywhere environments,” said TJ Trojan, senior vice president, product management, North America, Synnex. “We are pleased to add Mitel to our growing UCaaS portfolio. Their MiCloud solution is focused on mobile collaboration, easy to implement, and backed by simple pricing options that meet the needs of a range of customers for our resellers.”

“As Synnex continues to invest in the UCaaS market, we are pleased to work alongside their team to help our mutual customers deliver a leading, cloud-based telephony solution,” said John Lindsley, vice president, channels, Mitel. “Our flagship MiCloud Connect platform, paired with Synnex’ deep market expertise and dedicated team, will arm resellers with a competitive new offering to deliver to their customers.”

To learn more about Mitel through SYNNEX Corporation, email UCaaS@synnex.com.