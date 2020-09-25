Syncing with Students: Valuable Qualities of Synchronous Online Teaching (Faculty Focus)

"Despite alterations to our teaching during spring of 2020, the one aspect that remained intact was the ability to speak with my students. It was important both my students and I maintained a sense of personable engagement and connection through the deliberate action of live dialogue."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We hear (and read) so much about the value of asynchronous modalities for online learning, and they certainly win points for convenience. But this article highlights many critical advantages of synchronous learning, particularly real-time, student-centered, workshop-based pedagogy. The author presents a compelling argument for synchronous learning as a bridge to building rapport and trust in online spaces.