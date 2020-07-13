Topics

Synchronous Strategies for the “New Normal” (Faculty Focus)

By ()

"Connecting with students is one of the most rewarding aspects of a professor’s job.  Some faculty hesitate to teach online, frequently offering the rationale: “I want to connect with my students. There’s just not enough interaction and engagement online!”  Faculty are not alone in yearning for this connection – students want it too!"—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of interaction can go a long way, especially when students are learning online during a global pandemic. This professor shares strategies for fostering deeper connections despite the distance.