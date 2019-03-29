Survey: Most Students Shop on Amazon to Save Money on Textbooks (Campus Technology)

"According to a recent survey, Amazon is the primary purchase channel for college students to buy their textbooks, beating out other websites as well as the brick-and-mortar college bookstore. The latest Textbook Cost & Purchasing Study from learning materials publisher FlatWorld surveyed 368 students from two- and four-year institutions across the United States; respondents came from SurveyMonkey Audience, a third-party panel."—Source: Campus Technology

These findings are bleak. Too many students are missing assignments because textbook costs are still too high. Digital subscription costs are also prohibitively expensive for many students. When will we reach the common-sense textbook tipping point? Our students deserve better.