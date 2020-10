"Nearly all faculty in a recent survey believe they have adequate skills (or better) to get the job done when it comes to teaching with technology. And a full 77 percent said they are "absolutely confident" or "very confident" with tech use."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While it's great news that faculty today feel tech savvy, their insight on student tech proficiencies shows that additional support is necessary to help learners get up to speed.