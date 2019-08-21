Submissions Open for SCN 2019 Consultants Guide

UPDATE: Entries have been extended until Sept 13, 2019. bit.ly/SCNConsult2019

Each year, the team at Systems Contractor News puts together a self-submitted Who's Who of Consulting list. The 2019 list will be published as a supplement to the SCN and AV Technology October issues.

"The Who's Who of Consulting list is a great resource for the industry," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, SCN. "The guide serves as a year-round resource for integrators, designers, and end users looking for top-of-the-line AV consulting firms."

New entries for 2019 and modifications to the 2018 list are being accepted now through Tues., Sept. 10.

To create a new 2019 entry or update a 2018 entry, visit bit.ly/SCNConsult2019