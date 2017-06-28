StudioStation One Touch Recording Solution Now Shipping

Extron Electronics announced the immediate availability of StudioStation, a quick solution for one-touch recording of high quality video and audio presentations.

Extron StudioStation

The system turns on with the insertion of a USB stick. Systems are customizable to support any installation. StudioStation solutions are ideal for flipped classroom recordings, lecture capture, product presentations, board meetings, rehearsal spaces, deposition recordings, moot courts, or any other application where convenient, one-button recording is desired.

"For customers searching for a simple recording solution that works right out of the box, StudioStation delivers," said Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "StudioStation automates common functions and bypasses many of the hassles associated with computer-based recording systems."