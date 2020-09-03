Students, faculty weigh in on online learning experiences (eCampus News)

"A majority of students and faculty say they believe the COVID-19 pandemic will radically and permanently transform higher education, according to a new survey about online learning experiences during the pandemic."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, some students and faculty had not yet experienced online learning. Then, everything changed. eCampus News takes a look at survey data that shows sentiments around online learning and the impact made by the remote fall semester.