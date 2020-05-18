Students and Professors Look for Closure As Unprecedented Semester Ends (EdSurge)

"After months of improvising in response to a deadly pandemic, colleges are wrapping up a very unusual semester. Faculty and students are puzzling over how to find closure as they conclude their virtual courses."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This spring semester has been anything but ordinary. As campuses were closed due to COVID-19, institutions scrambled to transition courses to remote delivery while the entire campus community had their lives upended by a global pandemic. Now, end-of-the-semester goodbyes are also proving to be more difficult than usual.