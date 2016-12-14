StreamShark Video CDN and Matrox Monarch

Matrox announced StreamShark’s implementation of Matrox Monarch encoding and streaming controls into their event video CDN.



“StreamShark works closely with both small and large organizations that use live streaming as a means to broadcast their message globally, at internet scale,” said James Broberg, CEO, StreamShark. “We are passionate about providing end-to-end solutions for our customers that take the pain out of live streaming while maintaining a high bar regarding quality. To achieve this, we must co-innovate to solve those emerging problems that video professionals experience when managing the end-to-end workflow for live streaming their events.”

Matrox Monarch streaming appliances can now be remotely managed via StreamShark—allowing users to start, stop, and redirect streams—as well as change inputs from the StreamShark Dashboard without needing to touch the Matrox device. Combining the robust performance of the Monarch H.264 encoding and streaming appliances with the innovative capabilities of the StreamShark video CDN, such as dual-ingest (primary/backup with automated failover), global multi-CDN and P2P delivery, and end-to-end encryption, delivers a best-of-breed solution for live streamers everywhere.