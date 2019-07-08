Status Update: Changing the Way We Deliver Instruction (Faculty Focus)

"All too often I have heard colleagues pondering over situations in which students are found on their smart phones rather than engaged in class. As a former elementary school teacher who now instructs students at the college level, I wonder if this could be because the students are not fully engaged in the content being presented."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When students are distracted by digital devices, how can instructors capture their attention and fully immerse them in course content? Faculty Focus shares some solid strategies for generating deeper engagement and interaction.