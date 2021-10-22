Startup Hopes to Shake Up Textbook Market By Encouraging a Mix-and-Match of Courseware (EdSurge)

"A new startup wants to shake up the textbook market by making it easier for professors to adopt courseware created at colleges and universities rather than by commercial textbook publishers. It’s solution: Create a new marketplace where instructors can find them."—Source: EdSurge

Argos Education aims to leverage an open-source platform for educational resources, helping faculty find, adopt and adapt institutional content, and giving them an alternative to the traditional textbook options. “You can create the content, you can sell it, you can adapt it, you can give it away,” explains Michael Feldstein, Argos co-founder and author of the blog eLiterate.