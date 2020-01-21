Start Stacking: A Conscious Approach to Addressing Skills Gaps (The EvoLLLution)

"Stackable credentials are becoming increasingly popular as workforce demands evolve faster than traditional education. Community colleges have always been intent on finding ways to best serve their communities. Stackable credentialing provides an opportunity for colleges to take the lead in addressing local skills gaps."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, students are attracted to stackable credentials, but the usefulness of the skills they help build could also serve an important purpose. Read how the skills gap could shrink as learners start stacking.