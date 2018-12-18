Start Smart with Data: 10 Steps for Success (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Within higher education IT departments are well-established partners in the use of business intelligence and analytics to provide enterprise-level data, to support institutional research, and, increasingly, to measure student success."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As with any evolving category or industry, the more we use data the more we need to refine our own data processes. This article makes a cogent case for more accurate defining, refining, and aligning of what you hope to measure, what you can actually measure, and then what to do with those metrics.