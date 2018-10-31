Starlite Installs LynTec Control Breaker Panels in Parx Casino

Starlite has installed LynTec's RPC remote control breaker panels in Parx Casino's new Xcite Center. The RPC panels provided power control for the extensive AVL systems within the new 55,000-square-foot addition at the Bensalem, PA, based casino.

"Parx Casino takes power very seriously. The entire facility is backed up by a three-megawatt generator and anything that's critical is further backed up by a UPS system," said Brandon Creel, ETCP, CTS-D, director of engineering at Starlite. "For the new AVL installation, they wanted unwavering power control, protection, and reliability. We've trusted LynTec's power control solutions on our projects for a decade and even installed it in the casino's recent bar expansion. We knew LynTec would be another power control ace for the new facility."

For the new addition, Starlite installed seven LynTec RPC breaker panels and two RPC slave panels for a total of 443 controllable circuits. The RPC solution provides power control and proper on/off power sequencing to two 16-by-9-foot left/right video walls, a massive 36-by-12-foot onstage video wall, a professional-grade sound system, a custom rigging system, and more than 4,800 architectural and stage lighting fixtures in the 1500-seat venue. In addition, the RPC panels allow the casino to effortlessly control and protect the AVL systems in the facility's two restaurants as well as a poker room.

RPC remote control breaker panels are designed based on the G3 Powerlink hardware platform by Square D. This cost-effective and open platform eliminates the expense of custom designed and manufactured products that are hard to replace when discontinued. It also removes the additional step and space needed to install a separate relay panel. Electricians can quickly and easily wire the system and provide additional circuit switching control capabilities in the same enclosure while integrators can effortlessly set up, program, monitor, and control loads on a circuit-specific level.

Accessible from any web-enabled device, the solution provides a complete overview and allows users to act remotely, resulting in greater installation flexibility, more efficient power control, and the ability to provide direct on/off control for LED lighting for an extended lifespan and less energy costs and maintenance. The panelboards also enable built-in under- and over-voltage protection, optional customizable sequential circuit level on/off capabilities and the ability to interface with third-party control systems via contact closure, TCP/IP, DMX, or RS-232.

"There's a lot at stake when large venues can't reliably power and easily control their AVL systems and provide around-the-clock entertainment," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "We're proud to work with Starlite once again to provide Parx Casino with an unfaltering experience for their patrons. This project highlights how our solutions' incredible installation flexibility and extensive power control capabilities can take the complexity out of even the largest installations."