Spaces to grow: Creating, rebuilding areas for CTE learning (University Business)

"Career and technical education (CTE) programs continue to grow in popularity as both secondary and postsecondary students move to gain tangible and often STEM-related skills for the future in a variety of fields."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For institutions to deliver the kinds of courses career-focused students demand, we need to rethink and rebuild our learning spaces. Building spaces to be inherently flexible will also help institutions meet social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.