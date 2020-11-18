Sony Expands Laser Projector Lineup with Two New Compact Models

The What: Sony Electronics’ newest WUXGA laser projectors—the VPL-PHZ60 (6,000lm) and VPL-PHZ50 (5,000lm)—combine image quality with flexibility and reliability.

(Image credit: Sony Electronics)

The What Else: With a wide lens shift function and intelligent setting mode, the projectors are optimized for use in small- to medium-sized conference rooms and classrooms, and are also designed for entertainment uses, including golf simulators.

Sony says the projectors offer exceptional image quality, driven by its “Reality Creation” technology, which provides enhanced clarity, authenticity, and expression in images and text—without increasing digital picture noise.

Additionally, the projectors’ 3LCD laser light source maintains bright, vivid, and true-to-life colors and imagery. Accurate color reproduction is further supported by the signal processing engine’s color gradation capabilities.

The Bottom Line: The two compact models, which are less than four inches high and approximately 15 lbs., are ideal for a wide range of corporate, education and entertainment applications.