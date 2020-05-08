Songs and Snapchat filters spruce up universities' virtual graduations (EdScoop)

"Universities are canceling their in-person ceremonies and replacing them with virtual events that leaders are recognizing don’t quite live up to the right of passage that students had imagined. But many institutions are making the most of the constrains of the online format by including as much of the in-person event’s original content as possible — and then some."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many in-person graduation ceremonies are being cancelled, but some schools are getting creative as they come up with virtual alternatives. Read how digital tools will help make the day special as institutions honor their graduating classes.