Solutionz Launches Solutionz Security

Solutionz Inc. announced the launch of Solutionz Security, a full-service firm offering cybersecurity protections for small and midsized businesses, the public sector, and enterprise organizations around the world.

Solutionz Security originated from a need to provide cybersecurity protection for the customers of AV integrator Solutionz Inc.

Executives at Solutionz saw that cybersecurity-related attacks were growing in both frequency and scope. The increase in ransomware demands, supply chain attacks, and threats to internet of things (IoT) devices places even small organizations at risk as hackers exploit backdoors in smart TV firmware or software, telecommunication equipment, and cameras.

“If you think about internet traffic that you have through communication, it is no different than data. The same mechanisms that monitor communication, monitor IoT traffic. There is an easy bridge that we are creating over that chasm,” said Solutionz CEO Bill Warnick of the logical crossover from an AV-specific cybersecurity division to the need for a sister company focused on full cybersecurity programs.

Shawn Fernandez, Solutionz vice president of business development and leader of the initiative to develop Solutionz Security, said, “There are a lot of layers to cybersecurity. We created Solutionz Security to have 100 percent focus on cybersecurity. We took two years to develop our team of partners, experts who understand the complexities of cybersecurity both from the MSP and from the customer’s perspectives.”

Fernandez described Solutionz Security’s approach: “We are selling more than tools. We come into an organization and address their current defense posture.”

He continued, “The best money spent is the money already spent on your cybersecurity. We want to build on your success. We do not come in and say that we need to rip and replace your current solutions because our product is better. We look at what an organization has already done, the efforts already put in. We then assess the gaps that exist, and we formulate a plan, prioritizing the largest and most risky gaps, and then we solve for that.”

Warnick emphasized the importance of making cybersecurity simple for customers, “Cybersecurity does not have be hard. You don’t need a law degree to know when you need the police.” The quality of the assessment and managed services allow customers to feel confident that their digital landscapes are understood and protected without them needing in depth knowledge about cybersecurity. Solutionz Security’s cost-effective protections meet and document the various compliance requirements for payments, healthcare, corporate and government organizations.

