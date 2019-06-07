Solutionz Finalizes Stock Purchase of Judge Audio Visual Solutions

Solutionz has purchased Judge Audio Visual Solutions, a division of The Judge Group. Solutionz, currently ranked the 7th largest AV integrator in the U.S. by SCN, has a prominent presence in the Northeast with offices throughout the region. Judge Audio Visual Solutions will become part of the Solutionz Philadelphia office. The addition of Judge A/V and its talented team strengthens Solutionz' ability to design, build, and manage AV deployments to current and future clients.

"We are extremely excited about the future," said Jim Miner, president of Judge A/V. "Joining the Solutionz team allows us to grow our AV offerings, focus our technical expertise and offer a broader range of products and services to our customers." Jim will continue his executive leadership role as vice president of the Solutionz Philadelphia office under Jill Armand, president Northeast.

“Judge Audio Visual Solutions is an incredible addition to the Solutionz team. Having seen the success that Judge A/V has enjoyed under Jim’s leadership for more than a decade, we are thrilled to now leverage our combined strengths for our existing and future clients,” said Armand.

Bill Warnick, CEO of Solutionz, added, “This acquisition is the culmination of months of constructive ‘courting’ between our companies. I believe the synergies are there and I look forward to an immediate positive impact on our ability to continue delivering superior results to our customers throughout the Solutionz organization.”